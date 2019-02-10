Jordan Fricke charged in the fatal shooting of MPD Officer Matthew Rittner

MILWAUKEE — Criminal charges were filed on Sunday, Feb. 10 against Jordan Fricke, the man accused of fatally shooting Milwaukee police Officer Matthew Rittner. Fricke was also expected to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court.

Jordan Fricke, 26, faces the following charges:

1st-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Maintain drug trafficking place

Officer Rittner was shot while serving a search warrant with the Milwaukee Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit near 12th and Manitoba last Wednesday. Authorities arrested Fricke soon after the shooting.

Police say Fricke was the target of the warrant and was wanted for the illegal sale of firearms and drugs. Authorities say officers announced themselves as police and Fricke fired several rounds, hitting Rittner.

Rittner was the third Milwaukee officer killed in the line of duty in eight months.

Fricke remained in jail Sunday. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak for him.

Officer Rittner began his career with MPD as a police aide in 2001. He was also a Marine Corps veteran. His dedication to his community and country was often recognized. He left behind a wife and young son.

Court records show Fricke doesn’t have a criminal past. His only legal troubles involved traffic violations and OWI.