Mark your calendar! The 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 9

MILWAUKEE — The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin announced on Monday, Feb. 11 that its 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its return to Downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 9 at noon. The parade steps off on Wisconsin Avenue at Old World Third Street and will wind its way through the streets of Downtown Milwaukee.

Route for the 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

This year’s parade will feature over 140 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, local celebrities and dignitaries. The Friends of St. Patrick, in partnership with the Hunger Task Force, will collect non-perishable food donations during the parade. Volunteers will walk the parade route with grocery carts collecting the donated food items.

For more information on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade activities, please call the Westown Association at 414-276-6696 or refer to the event web site at saintpatricksparade.org..