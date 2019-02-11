× Wisconsin DNR: 171-pound, 85.5-inch sturgeon speared on opening day of 2019 season

LAKE WINNEBAGO — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Monday, Feb. 11 shared a photo of a massive sturgeon speared by Jonathan Eiden on opening day of the 2019 sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago.

The sturgeon speared by Eiden weighed 171 pounds and measured 85.5 inches. The fish was tagged at the Shawano Dam in 2012, the DNR said.

Eiden wrote a lengthy Facebook post about the fish:

According to the DNR, during opening weekend, 153 fish were harvested from Lake Winnebago, up from 139 in 2018.

The two-day harvest total from Upriver Lakes was 182 fish.

In addition to the sturgeon speared by Eiden, Michael Bohow registered a 148.3-pound, 77.1-inch sturgeon at Critter’s, and Michael Popp speared a 124.7-pound, 69.1-inch sturgeon at Lake Winnebago, registered at Calumet Harbor.

CLICK HERE for much more on sturgeon spearing via the Wisconsin DNR’s website.