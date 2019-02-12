LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
‘A new day in Wisconsin:’ Gov. Evers joins US Climate Alliance to combat climate change

Governor Tony Evers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin will be joining the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group that works to implement an international climate accord and combat climate change at the state level.

Neighboring Michigan became the 20th state to join the alliance last week. The group was formed in 2017 after President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

Each state that’s a member of the Climate Alliance commits to reducing their emissions in line with the U.S. target under the Paris agreement.

That includes reducing greenhouse gas emission by at least 26 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, accelerating policies to reduce carbon pollution and promoting clean energy.

The Democrat Evers says “it’s a new day in Wisconsin” and time to embrace science, combat climate change and invest in renewable energy.

