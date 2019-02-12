Brewers’ new spring training, player development complex open for business

MARYVALE — The Milwaukee Brewers held a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the team’s new spring training and Arizona player development complex, which also included an unveiling of the official name of the facility: American Family Fields of Phoenix.

The project includes a new 106,000 square-foot clubhouse building with locker rooms and vastly improved facilities for all of the baseball operations functions, along with a wide array of fan enhancements from new concessions, retail stores, seating and a Daktronics video board. The complex features a new entry plaza, renovated space for sports science and psychological services, an eight-lane batting tunnel, an agility field, new pitching and catching mounds, a high-performance practice field matching Miller Park’s dimensions, and improvements to each of the seven playing fields.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Brewers begin Spring Training this week as pitchers and catchers report to camp tomorrow. Position players have a report date of Monday, February 18 and the team will hold its first full workout on Tuesday, February 19. The exhibition schedule consists of 34 games, including the first game at American Family Fields of Phoenix, on Tuesday, February 26 against the San Diego Padres. Spring Training tickets are on sale at Brewers.com, by phone at 1-800-933-7890 or by visiting the Miller Park Box Office or American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office.