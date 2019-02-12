Caught on camera: Car crashes through gate of wastewater treatment facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE PERE -- Police in De Pere have a bit of a mystery on their hands. They are trying to determine who crashed through a gate at the city's new wastewater treatment facility -- and why.

Police released surveillance video of the incident which happened between 11 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. The video shows the car crash through the facility gate -- and leave immediately back through the gate.

The motive for the incident is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the De Pere Police Department. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-7867.