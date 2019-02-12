LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Governor Evers says gas tax increase recommendation likely

Governor Tony Evers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers says a task force he created to come up with funding solutions to pay for Wisconsin roads is likely to propose a gas tax increase.

Evers wouldn’t tell reporters Tuesday how much he expected the group to recommend increasing the tax. It is currently 32.9-cents-a-gallon.

Evers wants to include the task force’s funding recommendation in his two-year state budget he will release on Feb. 28.

Evers says there “seems to be some consensus” among the task force and “at least part of it is gas-tax increases.” That is something Evers has been open to.

Some Republicans who control the Legislature are opposed to any tax or fee increases for roads. Republican leaders have said a gas tax increase won’t be enough and have instead voice support for toll roads.

