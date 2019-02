× Medical examiner: 62-year-old died after collapsing while shoveling snow

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating a weather-related death.

The medical examiner said a 62-year-old man died after collapsing while shoveling near Howell and Montana.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

An autopsy will not be performed, the medical examiner said.