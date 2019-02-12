× National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm, Feb. 11-12

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the winter storm that impacted southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, Feb. 12. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

NOTE: Drifting snow in some areas made accurate measurements a bit more challenging.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Port Washington, 12.7

Thiensville, 12.6

Sheboygan, 12.5

Brown Deer, 12

Beaver Dam, 10.3

Saukville, 10

Fredonia, 9.5

Waldo, 9.5

Oak Creek, 9.3

Mequon, 9

Ripon, 9

Bayside, 9

West Bend, 8.9

Waupun, 8.5

West Allis, 8.4

Jackson, 8.3

Horicon, 8.3

Whitefish Bay, 8.2

East Troy, 8

Reeseville, 8

Waukesha, 8

Cascade, 8

Elm Grove, 8

Glendale, 7.7

Waterloo, 7.7

Fox Point, 7.5

Germantown, 7.5

Mitchell International Airport, 7.2

Fond du Lac, 7.2

Milwaukee, 7

Wind Lake, 7

Juneau, 7

Greenfield, 7

Wales, 7

Burlington, 7

New Berlin, 7

Sullivan, 7

Okauchee Lake, 6.9

Pewaukee, 6.8

Big Bend, 6.6

Muskego, 6.6

Erin, 6.5

Hustisford, 6.3

Hartford, 6.3

Mount Calvary, 6.2

Wauwatosa, 6

Rochester, 6

Watertown, 6

St. Francis, 5.8

Brownsville, 5.6

Silver Lake, 5.5

Merton, 5.5

Oconomowoc, 5.5

Elkhorn, 5.5

Washington, 5.4

Fort Atkinson, 5

Johnson Creek, 5

Hubertus, 5

Taycheedah, 5

Menomonee Falls, 5

Bay View, 5

Racine, 4.8

Lake Mills, 4.5

Pell Lake, 4

Genoa City, 3.5

Kenosha, 3