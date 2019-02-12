‘Reduce your speed:’ Deputies ready to help drivers through snow in Milwaukee County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- Another winter storm brought more snow to southeast Wisconsin starting Monday night, Feb. 11 and continuing into Tuesday. Several new inches of snow impacted travel, especially during the morning commute.

With that in mind, officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were ready to assist commuters and offered this advice for those who had to hit the road:

Remember that excessive speed and following too close contribute to crashes in winter weather. Reduce your speed to match road conditions. Double or even triple your following distance: instead of keeping two car lengths between you and the car in front of you, maintain a following distance of four or even six car lengths.

Wear your seat belt. It's the law.

Make sure that your headlights are on.

Slow down and prepare to stop. When stopping your vehicle, don’t wait until the last possible second. Four-wheel drive may help get your vehicle moving, but it doesn’t help you slow down or stop.

If you are in a ditch: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle, and call 911.

If you are in a crash and your vehicle is still drivable: It's safer to drive off the freeway to the nearest available exit. Once you have removed your vehicle from the freeway, call 911 or MCSO's non-emergency number, 414-278-4788.

If you are in a crash and your vehicle is not movable, or you are injured: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle with your seat belt on, and call 911. You may self-report a crash using our online reporting system within 24 hours of the incident. CLICK HERE for more.

Remember to move over for emergency personnel: The "Move Over Law" requires all drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles and personnel working on the freeway.

The "Move Over Law" requires all drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles and personnel working on the freeway. Be aware that all disabled vehicles must be towed during snow conditions.