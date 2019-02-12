× Report: Culver’s is America’s best burger chain — beating In-N-Out Burger

MILWAUKEE — Culver’s is America’s best burger chain, beating out In-N-Out Burger — according to a report from Restaurant Business.

Based on data collected from Technomic Ignite, Culver’s scored an overall 56.7 percent, compared to In-N-Out’s 56.3 percent.

Culver’s beat In-N-Out Burger overall in ambiance, food and convenience. In-N-Out was rated better for value.

Overall, Culver’s ranked third as America’s favorite quick-service chains, according to the study. Chick-fil-A was rated No. 1 and Tropical Smoothie Cafe was No. 2.

According to Restaurant Business, the Technomic Ignite is an ongoing study tracking the performance of leading chains by measuring consumer experience. Data from this study represents responses from over 100,000 consumers collected from 2017 to 2018.