‘A blessing:’ True Life Church supplies food pantry to help families in the cold

WAUKESHA — The cold and snow during the past few weeks has taken its toll on just about everything, including food pantries that work to feed some of the area’s most vulnerable. Those at True Life Church are working to change that.

“We just distribute to whoever needs it here in Waukesha County,” said Kerry Royce, True Life Church.

In the cold Wednesday morning, Feb. 13, volunteers with the church loaded up their van to hand out donated food. Kerry Royce, one of the organizers behind the church’s food pantry, says there’s a lot of people who don’t have access to healthy food.

“Huge, huge need. A lot of people don’t realize that need that is in Waukesha County,” said Royce.

One of them being Jeffrey Ward.

“It’s a very cold day and we were allowed to stay in and we were surprised with this blessing which was food,” said Ward.

During the polar vortex, the church encouraged people to not go outside and in turn to the food pantry.

“The cold weather is definitely making it a little more challenging, but that’s OK, it’s worth it,” said Royce.

Instead, they delivered it.

“It’s a blessing,” said Ward. “We got a blessing today from True Life Church.”

Something they continue doing as the temperature turns up.

“When we go home… we go through our cupboards, we go through our refrigerators, and we’re like I don’t want that, I don’t want that, I don’t want that. These people are going home and don’t have anything in their cupboards,” said Royce.

From the cold to the kitchen table, thanks to volunteers you don’t have to go far for a good bite to eat.

If you’re interested in getting set up with some food you can contact True Life Church at 262-542-7538.