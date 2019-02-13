LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Got tickets for the Elton John show at Fiserv Forum? It’s moved to October

Posted 4:17 pm, February 13, 2019

MILWAUKEE — There has been a change for the Elton John performance at Fiserv Forum.

A tweet posted on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 13 indicates the following:

“Due to a necessary window needed in the tour schedule to make some technical production adjustments, the Elton John performance at Fiserv Forum will now happen on Saturday, October 19 at 8 PM. All tickets will be honored.”

The show was originally set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Tickets are already on sale for the show — which is titled, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” To learn more about the tour dates and tickets, CLICK HERE.

