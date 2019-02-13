Plagued by potholes: City of Milwaukee works to fix gaping problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A major pothole on I-94 near Ryan Road shut down part of the freeway Wednesday morning, Feb. 13. This as crews also continue to keep up with the potholes plaguing the city's streets.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews spent hours filling large potholes up and down Layton Avenue on Tuesday. Within just a 50-foot stretch of road, workers patched up more than 20 potholes.

"They're not like little guys, they're enough to mess somebody's day up," said Alyssa Nowak, lives in Milwaukee.

A DPW spokesperson says road maintenance is a daily job, adding that the city has not received an increase in reports of potholes. Milwaukee driver, Alyssa Nowak, says the problem seems to be getting worse.

"Coming down here every day, you're dodging potholes, it's ridiculous," said Nowak.

Early Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) shut down a lane along I-94 near Ryan Road, due to unsafe driving conditions. A spokesperson says the cause the still unknown but people in the area tell FOX6 News a large pothole was partially to blame.

Nowak says her car already suffered a flat tire earlier this winter. Now, she worries constant trips up and down Layton Avenue for work, will eventually result in much more serious damage.

"Nowadays, you're trying to save. Not put money into your car and worry about driving out on your every day stuff that you have to do," Nowak said.

