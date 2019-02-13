Snowfall in upper Wisconsin breaks more than 100-year record

LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Posted 11:08 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, February 13, 2019

WAUSAU — This week’s snow storm in Wisconsin is a record breaker for some communities.

The snow total reached 15.7 inches in Wausau Tuesday, shattering the 1-day snowfall record for the city previously set at 13 inches in 1924 and 1908.

Some impressive snow totals were seen around the state Tuesday, including 14.2 at Plover and 13.9 at Rhinelander. The National Weather Service says 8.3 inches of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport, smashing the old mark for the day of 4.9 inches set on Feb. 12, 1923.

In Milwaukee, the weather service recorded 7.9 inches, breaking a record for the day set at 7.5 inches in 2008.

