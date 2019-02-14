3 years in prison for woman prosecutors said was ‘driving and smoking marijuana before fatal crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman prosecutors said was “driving and smoking marijuana” before a fatal crash in October of 2018 has been sentenced to prison. Zion Lewis, a senior at Vincent High School, died at the scene — and prosecutors said Kiara Wilkins shouldn’t have even been behind the wheel, because she did not have a valid license.

The crash happened on Oct. 6, 2018 at Teutonia and Silver Spring Drive.

Wilkins, 18, in December of 2018 pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death. In court on Thursday, Feb. 14, Wilkins was sentenced to serve three years in prison and three years extended supervision, with credit for 132 days time served. The court ordered she pay more than $30,000 in restitution, and a restitution hearing was scheduled for Feb. 19.

According to the criminal complaint in this case, police and paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of Teutonia and Silver Spring shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2018 for a crash involving a single vehicle with six people inside. Five were able to get out on their own. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A sixth person, identified as Zion Lewis, had to be extricated from the vehicle and died at the scene from “blunt force injuries consistent with a violent car crash.” Family members said the Vincent High School senior had a bright future.

“We had big plans for her. She was a sweet girl, fun-loving. Very pretty. She should have been a model. We wanted her to be a model,” said Latrina Cooper, Zion’s aunt.

According to the criminal complaint, investigating officers “observed tire marks, gouges and debris in the roadway.” Officers surmised the car was traveling southbound on Teutonia, but the driver lost control halfway through the intersection at Silver Spring. The car then “barrel-rolled and left the roadway, striking a brick wall, two trees and a utility pole.”

Investigators recovered surveillance video which showed the car “southbound on Teutonia at a high rate of speed.” It was apparently passing cars on the right in the bicycle lane before the driver lost control.

The posted speed limit at the intersection was noted at 35 miles per hour.

When officers interviewed Wilkins, she indicated she was driving the car at the time of the crash. Wilkins told officers “she has no driver’s license” and “smoked marijuana” earlier in the day.

When her passengers were questioned by police, they confirmed Wilkins was driving — and at least two of them said Wilkins was “driving and smoking marijuana.”