× Charged, but at large: 30-year-old man accused in death of DPW employee Bryan Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in connection with the death of Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee Bryan Rodriguez.

Terron Clayborn, 30, of Milwaukee faces one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued on Thursday, Feb. 14.

Bryan Rodriguez died when he was struck by a vehicle while working near 17th and Vine Friday, Feb. 8.

Co-workers of Rodriguez, 54, told FOX6 News he was a hard worker and a good friend. Since the incident, two small memorials were put up near the crash scene to pay tribute to Rodriguez.

“It’s certainly been a tough week here,” said Jeff Polenske, DPW commissioner. “We have an individual who’s out there, just doing the good public servant work that we at DPW do on an everyday basis. These are people that are no different from anybody else that’s on those streets. People doing their job. They’re there for the day, and they’re looking forward to going home to their families.”

A vigil for Rodriguez was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15 at City Hall.

“He was a hard worker. He started out as a seasonal laborer, but through his hard work, he demonstrated he was somebody we wanted to have,” said Polenske. “We really want to step up and make sure that Bryan’s family is supported, making sure that we’re honoring him.”

Funeral arrangements

A visitation for Rodriguez will be held at Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee, from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 16. The visitation will be followed by a noon service and procession to Good Hope Cemetery, 4141 S. 43rd Street in Milwaukee.

Two memorial funds were created for Rodriguez.

One is a GoFundMe account set up by the family. The other fund was set up at Landmark Credit Union under the title, “Bryan Rodriguez Memorial Fund.” Donations can also be mailed to 9515 W. National Avenue, West Allis, WI 53277.