‘Not going to stand for this:’ Thieves break into vehicles along fallen MPD officer’s procession route

OAK CREEK -- While many paid their respects to fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner during his funeral on Wednesday, Feb. 13, thieves decided to break into vehicles at an Oak Creek gymnastics facility.

"It makes me angry," said Katie Giuffre, Midwest Twisters Gymnastics.

Midwest Twisters Gymnastics Director, Katie Giuffre, says thieves smashed their way into at least three cars Wednesday night, Feb. 13.

"They were very quiet and quick," said Giuffre.

Guiffre is frustrated by what happened and when it happened.

"The community was mourning," said Giuffre.

Not too long before the spree, a procession carrying the body of fallen Milwaukee Police Department Officer Matthew Rittner pass by.

"Everyone was focused on what was important which was paying their respects," said Giuffre.

Giuffre believes the thieves were focused on crime.

"I think they just felt like 'hey maybe we can get away with something because someone is not watching,'" Giuffre said.

But the thieves were being recorded.

"We were able to get some very good footage," Giuffre siad.

Cameras perched on the building captured at least two suspects and truck believed to be involved.

"Taking what they wanted and moving right along," Giuffre said.

Like purses and other items laying on the front seat.

"The victims said they felt silly. They all left something on their seat that shouldn't have been left out," Giuffre said.

Giuffre says the gym will move forward and work to find justice.

"We're not going to stand for this sort of behavior in our community," said Giuffre said.

Midwest Twisters Gymnastics was the only business nit he area to report those break-ins. Oak Creek police are looking for the suspects and the vehicle.