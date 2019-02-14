Prosecutors: Man fires gun at pregnant girlfriend, strikes another man instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Bullets barely missed a pregnant woman but instead hit someone else. Remarkably the woman was not struck and hid in fear -- but someone else was and miraculously survived.

Carlos Vinson wanted to speak for his brother because he can't.

"When I first heard about him being shot in the head, yeah I thought he was pretty much gone," said Carlos Vinson, victim's older brother.

Vinson's 42-year-old brother survived a bullet to the head and police say they know who is behind it.

"Eventually everyone gets caught. We know that and I'm pretty sure he knows that too," said Vinson.

Earlier this month, police say 25-year-old Keynan Miner left Potawatomi Hotel & Casino with his girlfriend who was six months pregnant.

According to a criminal complaint, while the two drove, police said Miner's gun went off. They continued driving and police said he told the woman, "he would kill her." The woman jumped out fearing for her life and onto a nearby county bus when she heard three to four gunshots.

A family of four, including the 42-year-old victim, saw Miner and his stranded vehicle and asked if he needed help before police say the suspect fire shots at them.

"He drove to the gas station, he told his kids' mother that he was shot in the head," Vinson said.

The man's girlfriend and children were unharmed, as he was rushed to the hospital.

"His first priority is his family and this situation took that away from him. Now he has to rely on other people to help him until he's able to get back on his feet," Vinson said.

The shooting prompted a quick investigation at the courthouse, where Miner would be charged.

"I don't think he deserves a second chance. I believe he needs to go exactly where he's going to go," said Vinson.

A man who spent his life trying to help others, hurt offering a hand.

"If you're willing to sit there and try to kill somebody just for asking one simple question like that, you don't deserve to be out there," said Vinson.

The victim is recovering from his injuries. The bullet is still wedged in his head. Doctors aren't able to remove it at this point.

Miner has not been picked up by police and is still on the run.