Watch: MCTS driver, passengers rush off bus to help car stuck on railroad tracks

WAUWATOSA -- A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver and passengers came to the rescue of a driver stuck on some railroad tracks in the snow. It happened in Wauwatosa on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Video shared by MCTS shows the bus pull up on the stranded driver.

“Somebody needs to help get that person off the tracks,” Shenika, the MCTS driver can be heard saying in surveillance video. “That’s very dangerous.”

Shenika, the driver, wasted no time hopping out of her bus to help. Her riders followed suit, running outside to join her efforts. Video shows the group work together to push the car out of the snow and off the tracks.

MCTS says the woman in the vehicle was headed to work at an area hospital.

“I was doing everything I could to get unstuck," the woman told MCTS. "I was ready to call a tow truck when a MCTS bus pulled up behind me. This lady, bless her heart, stopped her bus and was so worried about me. She gathered everyone she could and they pushed me out of the snow until I regained traction. This wonderful deed made such a great impact on me. Thank you! You are the reason I got to work today to help save lives. We need more beautiful souls like yours.”

MCTS is praising Shenika and her riders for their kindness and compassion.

Awesome work to all!