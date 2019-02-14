× 5th-grader hits man with bag of candy in attempted abduction in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are investigating after a man attempted to pull a fifth-grader into his SUV. It happened Thursday morning, Feb. 14.

According to police, the girl was walking to Horace Mann Elementary School near 63rd and Lapham when a man in an SUV pulled up. He asked the girl where Oklahoma Avenue was but she ignored him.

Officials say the man followed the girl for a short distance, before parking and getting out. Police say the man walked up the girl, grabbed her wrist and began to pull her. The girl was able to hit the man with a bag of candy. He let her go and she ran to school.

Authorities describe the suspect as a male with tan-ish skin (possibly Hispanic), 30-40 years of age, about 5’2″ – 5’5″ tall, average build, clean shaven, and wearing a black beanie winter hat, jacket to mid-thighs, and grey tennis shoes with black trim. The suspect had a “sluggish” walk/limp.

Officials describe the suspect’s vehicle as an SUV, possibly shaped like a Ford Explorer, with four doors and tinted windows. The SUV was dirty and the color was described as silver or white with “sparkles.” The wheels on the SUV were bigger than normal.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact West Allis police at (414) 302-8090.