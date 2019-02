AURORA, Ill. – Police in Aurora are responding to reports of a active shooting incident.

WGNTV.com says there is a heavy police presence in the area near Highland Avenue and Prairie Street in Aurora.

A law enforcement tells WGN the SWAT team has been deployed from Kane County as well as the U.S Marshal’s Task Force.

Two businesses in the area tell WGN News they have been told by police to stay inside.

This is a developing story.