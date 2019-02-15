× Beto O’Rourke stops in Milwaukee, Madison in first Midwest swing

MILWAUKEE — Potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is making a pair of stops in Wisconsin as part of a swing through the battleground Midwest.

The former Texas congressman stopped at Milwaukee Area Technical College to meet with students Friday afternoon before heading to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a similar event.

The stops come ahead of a Saturday campaign visit in western Wisconsin by Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who launched her presidential campaign Sunday.

O’Rourke was expected to announce his decision on whether he’s getting into the presidential race by the end of the month.

President Donald Trump narrowly carried Wisconsin in 2016, but Democrats hope after sweeping all statewide races in 2018 that they will win back the state in 2020.