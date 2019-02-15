× Grainger’s Pub & Grill hosting fundraiser event for fallen MPD officer Matthew Rittner

MILWAUKEE — Countless Milwaukee businesses have paid their respects to Matthew Rittner, the police officer who was shot and killed earlier this month. Grainger’s Pub & Grill — a local business with personal ties to Officer Rittner — will be honoring the fallen officer on Saturday, Feb. 16 with a fundraiser event.

According to the Grainger’s Facebook page, Matt’s wife Caroline used to work at Grainger’s, and Matt has many friends that work for and patronize the bar. “We are honored to celebrate his life!” said the bar in a post.

Grainger’s will be donating a percentage of their daily sales directly to the Rittner family. The bar will also have 50/50 meat raffles along with other prizes donated by local businesses. The biggest prize? The chance to drive a Jeep for a week, thanks to a donation from Lynch Mukwonago.

The fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. The raffle drawings will start at 9:30 p.m. You can learn more about the fundraiser on Grainger’s Facebook page — click HERE.