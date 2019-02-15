× MPD: 22-year-old man shot by girlfriend during argument near 48th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News a 22-year-old man was shot during an argument with his girlfriend near 48th and Clarke Friday, Feb. 15.

Police were called to the scene around 2:50 p.m.

Officials say the 22-year-old man sustained a serious gunshot wound after being involved in an altercation. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police arrested a 23-year-old woman and a firearm was recovered.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department.