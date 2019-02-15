Stan’s Fit For Your Feet help the homeless by giving them new shoes and socks; ‘Made me feel brand new’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Staff from Stan’s Fit For Your Feet with the Weyco Shoe Corporation/Bogs Division made a surprise donation drop off of new socks and shoes at Repairers of the Breach Homeless Shelter on Friday, Feb. 13.

As a result, 50 people in Milwaukee walked away with a special surprise. At the Repairers of the Breach they weren't expecting the boxes -- but they didn't mind lending a hand to unload the truck.

Inside those boxes were 50 new pairs of Bogs boots. This special delivery is part of February’s Share-A-Pair Shoe and Sock Drive.

Leonard Wilson says the new boots are quite the upgrade. The shoes he walked in with didn't handle snow well.

"I feel great. Made me feel brand new," said Leonard Wilson.

Megan Sajdak helps make sure the shoe fits perfectly.

"It's wonderful to meet everyone here and work with them one-on-one, and hear their different stories and why they might like a new pair of boots," said Megan Sajdak.

Stan's Fit For Your Feet Share-A-Pair Shoe and Sock Drive continues through February.

New or gently used shoes and new socks can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at any of the “Share-A-Pair” collection bins at Stan’s in Brookfield store at The Plaza (17155 W. Bluemound Road); Stan’s in Glendale across from BayShore Town Center (505 W. Silver Spring Drive); Stan’s in Greenfield in the Layton Plaza (7405 W. Layton Avenue); New Balance Milwaukee store in Brookfield store (17155 W. Bluemound Road, Suite A); or New Balance Milwaukee store in Greenfield (7411 W. Layton Avenue).