US Marshals seek Brian Roby: ‘The longer he stays out, it’s not going to get any better’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He vanished without a trace nearly a decade ago -- after he failed to comply with the conditions of his parole. Now, U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in their search for Brian Roby, a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Just trying to put his name out there because we just need to bring this to a conclusion," said the agent tied to this case.

Years have passed.

"He may have put on weight -- he may have lost weight," the agent said.

His appearance may have changed.

"Just given his history, his criminal background -- I would consider him armed and dangerous," the agent said.

But the 2010 warrant for Roby's arrest has not gone away. Roby is wanted for a parole violation. He was convicted of three counts of armed robbery in the early 1990s. U.S. Marshals say Roby turned the tide by complying with the conditions of his parole. But one day, he vanished.

"He was told to report to one place and he failed to do that and they issued a warrant. We've been trying to locate him since," the agent said.

U.S. Marshals say Roby has several violent crimes in his history -- which is why they consider him armed and dangerous.

"We have interviewed several family members, several friends, several former employers. Everyone tells us the same thing -- that he's just fallen off the grid," the agent said.

U.S. Marshals say any tips from the public will remain anonymous. They hope new leads will come through by resurfacing this case.

"Just get information to him -- that at this time, we advise him if he doesn't want to come to law enforcement, at least go to your parole officer and we can work through this thing," the agent said. "The longer he stays out, it's not going to get any better."