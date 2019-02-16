Boy celebrating 6th birthday invites entire Waukesha Police Department to party

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha boy celebrating his sixth birthday wanted to invite some special guests to his party — the police!

According to the Waukesha Police Department, Jordi Olson was having a party on Saturday, Feb. 17 and invited the entire police department.

Though the whole department couldn’t make it, Officer Nick Sharon was able to stop by Jordi’s party and he even brought gifts!

The department shared photos from the visit. Showing off a Waukesha police squad, and trying on some handcuffs, it’s safe to say everyone had a great time.

PHOTO GALLERY

Jordi had so much fun with Officer Sharon, the department says he called them back and asked for the Humvee to come over. And boy did the department deliver!

Waukesha’s police Humvee showed up a short time later with Officer Spakowicz.

Photos show the kids posing alongside the big toy, and Jordi even got to get in the driver’s seat.

Happy Birthday, Jordi!