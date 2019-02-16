Celebrate Cream City’s culture and diversity with Carnival Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin is celebrating Milwaukee's culture and diversity through food, music art and dance with Carnival Milwaukee.

Kristi Luzar, Executive Director of the Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin and Cristian Vega, co-owner of Screaming Tuna Sushi & Asian Bistro, stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios Saturday morning, Feb. 16 to talk about the upcoming event.

Carnival Milwaukee will have fun activities for all, including:

Food tastings with over 20 local restaurants and caterers

Live music from De La Buena and Samba da Vida

Live performances from Salsabrosa Dance Company and Panadanza Dance Company

Raffles and games, including prize packages that average over $300 in value

Photo booths

Carnival Milwaukee is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 1451 Renaissance Place. You can learn more by clicking HERE.