‘Jason Momoa Samoas:’ Girl Scout uses clever marketing tactic to sell cookies

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado — With a little bit of help from mom and heart throb Jason Momoa, one Girl Scout figured out a way to get a lot of extra attention to sell cookies.

Charlotte Holmberg of Highlands Ranch, Colorado created “Jason Momoa Samoas.”

Charlotte’s marketing expert mom helped make them possible. They’re the Samoa cookies that you love — or caramel delights as some know them — with a picture of action star Jason Mamoa on the box.

“The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them,” Charlotte told KUSA.

According to a report from KUSA, Charlotte pulls out all the stops to sell cookies. She’s even a Top Cookie CEO for the Girl Scouts.