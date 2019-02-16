× Kelly Clarkson invites MCTS driver onstage during Green Bay concert

GREEN BAY — Singer Kelly Clarkson invited Milwaukee County Transit System driver Natalie Barnes to be a special guest at her concert in Green Bay on Friday night, Feb. 15.

Along with getting the VIP treatment and a meet and greet opportunity with the first American Idol winner, Barnes appeared onstage with Clarkson during a special portion of the show called “A Minute and a Glass of Wine.” How cool!

Clarkson played a clip of Barnes’ video for the crowd, and gave an overview of the story. She then had a Q&A discussion with Barnes in front of the audience. The entire portion of the concert was streamed on Kelly Clarkson’s Facebook page, and you can watch below.

Barnes made headlines last November when an MCTS Excellence video went viral, showing her taking extraordinary steps to help a homeless man. Barnes bought the man food, let him stay warm on her bus, offered to go shopping for him and ultimately connected him with a safe place to live.

“You have no idea how something so simple can completely alter someone’s life and path, and change it for the good,” Clarkson told Barnes. “And it’s just a really beautiful thing.”

“I’m just grateful that my story is inspiring people across the world and bringing attention to the important effort of reducing homelessness,” Barnes said after the concert. “There are so many easy things people can do to help the less fortunate in their community.”

In Milwaukee, Barnes works with Community Advocates to help individuals and families who need housing or supportive services.

“We’re incredibly proud to have amazing drivers like Natalie on our team,” said Matt Sliker, MCTS’ Integrated Marketing Manager. “They go above and beyond every single day, helping the community and demonstrating what MCTS Excellence is all about.”

Barnes’ encounter with Clarkson wasn’t her first time getting the star treatment she deserves! Time Magazine honored Barnes as an “Everyday Hero of 2018” in its annual “Person of the Year” edition. Barnes was also invited to a taping of the “Ellen” show, where she was interviewed and filmed for a special segment that was posted on Ellen DeGeneres’ social media accounts.