Spice up dinnertime with The Beef Lady’s Creole steak and jambalaya rice

MILWAUKEE -- The Beef Lady stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to share her tasty recipe for Creole steak with jambalaya rice. Yummy!
Ingredients
- 4 beef Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 2 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 2-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning, divided
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes
- 1-1/2 cups cooked brown rice
Instructions
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat in 3-quart saucepan until hot. Add onion, celery, bell pepper and 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile, press remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning evenly onto beef Sirloin Tip Steaks. Heat 1-1/2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Cooking in batches, place steaks in skillet (do not overcrowd) and cook 1 to 3 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining steaks and oil.
- Stir tomatoes and rice into saucepan with vegetables. Cover and continue cooking 2 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Keep warm.
- Serve steaks topped with rice mixture.
Nutrition Information
338 Calories; 13g Total Fat; 2.9g Saturated Fat; 4.1g Monounsaturated Fat; 69mg Cholesterol; 490mg Sodium; 28g Total carbohydrate; 29g Protein; 3.4mg Iron; 6.5mg Niacin; 0.8mg Vitamin B6; 104.1mg Choline; 3.2mcg Vitamin B12; 6.9mg Zinc; 29.6mcg Selenium; 4.7g Fiber.