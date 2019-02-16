Live: News conference in Aurora, IL following Friday’s shooting that left 5 dead

Spice up dinnertime with The Beef Lady’s Creole steak and jambalaya rice

Posted 9:59 am, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01AM, February 16, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Beef Lady stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to share her tasty recipe for Creole steak with jambalaya rice. Yummy!

Ingredients 

  • 4 beef Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 2 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning, divided
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes
  • 1-1/2 cups cooked brown rice

Instructions

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat in 3-quart saucepan until hot. Add onion, celery, bell pepper and 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
  2. Meanwhile, press remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning evenly onto beef Sirloin Tip Steaks. Heat 1-1/2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Cooking in batches, place steaks in skillet (do not overcrowd) and cook 1 to 3 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining steaks and oil.
  3. Stir tomatoes and rice into saucepan with vegetables. Cover and continue cooking 2 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Keep warm.
  4. Serve steaks topped with rice mixture.

Nutrition Information

338 Calories; 13g Total Fat; 2.9g Saturated Fat; 4.1g Monounsaturated Fat; 69mg Cholesterol; 490mg Sodium; 28g Total carbohydrate; 29g Protein; 3.4mg Iron; 6.5mg Niacin; 0.8mg Vitamin B6; 104.1mg Choline; 3.2mcg Vitamin B12; 6.9mg Zinc; 29.6mcg Selenium; 4.7g Fiber.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.