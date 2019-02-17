× Recovery effort: Semi went over guardrail and into Mirror Lake in Sauk County, near Wisconsin Dells

SAUK COUNTY — A recovery effort was underway Sunday, Feb. 17 after a semi went into Mirror Lake from the I-90/94 bridge in Sauk County — near Wisconsin Dells.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 7:30 a.m., a damaged guardrail was discovered just north of Mirror Lake on the I-90/94 bridge. An investigation revealed wheel tracks followed off the right ditch cliff into Mirror Lake, where the semi came to rest, submerged in water.

First responders were working to recover the occupants. Officials said in the release, “at this point, there are no signs of life, and this is a recovery effort.”

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to handle a diesel spill.

Both lanes of the interstate were closed in order to pull the semi out the water. Crews estimated a five-hour closure for the recovery.

An alternate route was set up:

State Highway 23 (Exit 89) to U.S. Highway 12, back onto I-90/94.