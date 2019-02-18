Caught on camera: Milwaukee police look to identify armed robbery suspect

Posted 10:17 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26AM, February 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted  in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Taco Bell located near 76th and Fiebrantz. It happened on Feb. 13  at approximately 8:41 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the Taco Bell, walked behind the counter to the cash register and pointed a firearm at employees. The suspect then pushed the employees to the back of the store and demanded and obtained money.

The suspect fled southbound on 76th Street.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 20-25 years of age, and 5’7” to 5’8” tall.  He was last seen wearing an Under Armor grey jogging suit, black mask over his face and black shoes with white trim. He was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

The suspect is believed to have robbed this same Taco Bell on Dec. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

