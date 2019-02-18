‘It’s time:’ Gov. Tony Evers announces proposal to reform Wisconsin’s marijuana laws

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers announced on Monday, Feb. 18 that his budget will include proposals to legalize medical marijuana, decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use, establish an expungement procedure for individuals who have completed their sentence or probation for possession, and align Wisconsin’s laws on cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, with federal standards.

“As a cancer survivor, I know the side effects of a major illness can make every task a struggle,” said Gov. Evers.

The governor indicated he believes it is time for Wisconsin to join more than 30 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing medical marijuana.

“For many Wisconsinites, things like medical marijuana or other products like CBD oil, can help alleviate chronic pain from debilitating medical conditions, reduce symptoms for things like anxiety, and even help folks cope with things like PTSD,” the governor said.

Under the governor’s proposal, a physician, or a practitioner under the direction of a physician, can recommend the use of medical marijuana to alleviate symptoms related to medical conditions such as cancer, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, severe nausea, and seizures.

“It’s time for Wisconsin to join the more than 30 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing medical marijuana and ensuring access to CBD oil in Wisconsin,” Evers said.

The governor also wants to align Wisconsin’s laws on cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, with federal standards. CBD oil is made from marijuana and can be used to treat seizures in children. Currently, Wisconsin law requires families to possess CBD oil only with yearly certification by a physician. The governor believes that families and individuals should be able to obtain this treatment without additional barriers.

Gov. Evers also wants to decriminalize possession, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana for amounts of 25 grams or less. This language would also prevent localities from establishing their own ordinances or penalties for possession of less than 25 grams of marijuana. The governor’s plan would also establish an expungement procedure for individuals convicted of possessing, manufacturing or distributing less than 25 grams of marijuana who have completed their sentence or probation.