National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm, Feb. 17-18

Posted 7:30 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, February 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE —  The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the winter storm that impacted southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 17 through Monday morning, Feb. 18. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Wauwatosa, 10
Glendale, 9.8
West Allis, 9.5
Pleasant Prairie, 8
Wind Lake, 8
Franklin, 8
Racine, 7.5
Rochester, 7.5
Elmwood Park, 7.5
Greendale, 7.4
Browns Lake, 7.1
New Berlin, 7
Waukesha, 7
Mequon, 6.9
Mitchell International Airport, 6.5
St. Francis, 6.3
Merton, 6.3
Lake Geneva, 6.1
Elkhorn, 6
Jackson, 6
Union Grove, 6
Mukwonago, 6
Brookfield, 5.8
Genoa City, 5.5
Belgium, 5.5
Eagle, 5.4
Butler, 5.5
Germantown, 5.5
Kohler, 5
Saukville, 4.9
Sullivan, 4.9
Pell Lake, 4.7
Hubertus, 4.5
Hartford, 4.5
Newburg, 4
Slinger, 3.1
Richfield, 3
Jefferson, 3
Theresa, 2.2
Howard Grove, 2
Sheboygan, 2
Fond du Lac, 1.3

