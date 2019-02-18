× National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm, Feb. 17-18

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the winter storm that impacted southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 17 through Monday morning, Feb. 18. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Wauwatosa, 10

Glendale, 9.8

West Allis, 9.5

Pleasant Prairie, 8

Wind Lake, 8

Franklin, 8

Racine, 7.5

Rochester, 7.5

Elmwood Park, 7.5

Greendale, 7.4

Browns Lake, 7.1

New Berlin, 7

Waukesha, 7

Mequon, 6.9

Mitchell International Airport, 6.5

St. Francis, 6.3

Merton, 6.3

Lake Geneva, 6.1

Elkhorn, 6

Jackson, 6

Union Grove, 6

Mukwonago, 6

Brookfield, 5.8

Genoa City, 5.5

Belgium, 5.5

Eagle, 5.4

Butler, 5.5

Germantown, 5.5

Kohler, 5

Saukville, 4.9

Sullivan, 4.9

Pell Lake, 4.7

Hubertus, 4.5

Hartford, 4.5

Newburg, 4

Slinger, 3.1

Richfield, 3

Jefferson, 3

Theresa, 2.2

Howard Grove, 2

Sheboygan, 2

Fond du Lac, 1.3