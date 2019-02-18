Oral health tips: February is National Children’s Dental Health Month

MILWAUKEE -- February is National Children's Dental Health Month! Dr. Cliff Hartmann, a pediatric dentist, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some oral health tips.

About National Children's Dental Health Month (website)

The February 2019 National Children's Dental Health Month is brought to you by the ADA. This month-long national health observance brings together thousands of dedicated professionals, healthcare providers, and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers, teachers and many others.

This year's NCDHM campaign slogan is "Brush and clean in between to build a healthy smile"

