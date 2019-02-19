Investigators: Man hit, killed by Amtrak train disregarded crossing arms

BROOKFIELD — Officials have released the name of the 70-year-old driver who was killed when his vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train in Brookfield Monday afternoon, Feb. 18. Police have identified the victim as Michael Hayden of Brookfield.

Investigators say around 4:15 p.m., Hayden was traveling northbound on Brookfield Road, when the Amtrak train activated its railroad crossing arms.

Officials say Hayden came to a stop behind another vehicle, but then went around the vehicle, traveled in between the downed crossing arms, and was struck by the train.

A witness told FOX6 News he heard the train horn blow — and saw the vehicle go around the barriers and stop on the tracks.

The City of Brookfield Fire Department extricated Hayden from his vehicle and he was pronounced dead.

According to Amtrak, the train was removed hours after the incident. One crew member requested to be relieved of duty.