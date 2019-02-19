Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin beginning Wednesday morning

Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee Brewers finalize $10M, 1-year deal

Posted 1:03 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, February 19, 2019
Rights-managed DO NOT REUSE

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Mike Moustakas #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers warms up prior to the start of Game Four of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Mike Moustakas and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a $10 million, one-year contract that keeps the third baseman in Milwaukee.

Moustakas gets a $7 million salary this year under the deal announced Tuesday. The deal includes an $11 million mutual option for 2020 with a $3 million buyout.

Moustakas rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer from Kansas City after the 2017 season and returned to the Royals in mid-March for a one-year contract that included a guaranteed $6.5 million: a $5.5 million salary and $1 million option buyout. Moustakas earned an additional $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, raising his total earnings in the deal to $8.7 million.

Moustakas hit .256 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games for Milwaukee, which acquired him from the last-place Royals on July 27. A 30-year-old left-handed hitter, Moustakas had a .251 average overall with 28 homers and 95 RBIs last year. He struck out for the final out of the NL Championship Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.