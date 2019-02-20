Man accused of attempting to cause the death of an MPD officer during 10-hour standoff pleads no contest

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old Milwaukee man accused of attempting to cause the death of a Milwaukee police officer during a more than 10-hour standoff on April 25, 2018 reached a plea deal in the case against him.

Ackim Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 20 pleaded no contest to one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and was found guilty. He will be sentenced on April 16.

Scott initially faced one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide and one count of first degree intentional homicide.

He pleaded no contest to an amended charge.

Police released dramatic body camera video shortly after the incident. A criminal complaint said Scott called his aunt around 10 a.m. and told her “he wasn’t in his right mind.” He said he “smoked something for his birthday and it might be causing him to lose his mind.” Relatives went to check on him — and one reported she “suddenly heard a gunshot from inside” his apartment. Police were then called.

According to police, officers responded around 12 p.m. that April afternoon.

Arriving officers began to speak to Scott and encouraged him to exit the building. Officers trained in crisis negotiations also talked with Scott for more than 10 hours — encouraging him to surrender peacefully.

Police said Scott, who appeared to be suffering from a mental health emergency, later became unresponsive to the crisis negotiators. At that time, MPD members proceeded to enter the 36-unit apartment complex.

Body camera video showed Scott with a gun in his hand and a cooking pan in the other. The criminal complaint said an officer fired two rounds toward Scott, and he fell to the ground. Officials said while officers worked to take Scott into custody, he reached for the gun again. They gained control and arrested him on the spot.

The complaint said Scott told investigators he “smoked some bad weed.” He said he bought the gun from The Shooters Shop, and noted he was a CCW permit holder. He said he “pointed his gun at the lights and attempted to shoot his gun, but it jammed” after police entered his apartment. When police recovered the gun, a round in the chamber had a dented primer, indicative of a misfire.

While no one was injured, one officer’s shield took a bullet in the exchange.

WARNING: MPD released the following body camera video of the incident. It may not be appropriate for all viewers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I didn't know at the time the shot was fired if I were struck or if the shield was struck. My hand was stinging a little. We train to stay in the fight. We moved in and finished the job," said Officer Robert Wilkinson of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee police said it was believed Scott was having a mental health episode. He had no prior criminal history.

People at the apartment complex were evacuated until the middle of the night.

FOX6 News talked with Scott's family, who said he is not a violent person.