Police: Driver crashes into snow bank after fleeing from police, arrested for OWI

MILWAUKEE — A driver was taken into custody for OWI following a police pursuit and crash Tuesday night, Feb. 19 in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving near 46th and Hampton around 7:45 p.m. Police say the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The driver fled for approximately five blocks before crashing into a snow bank.

Police detected a strong scent of intoxicants emitting from the driver. He was taken to the hospital and then arrested for OWI.