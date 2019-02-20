For the first time, Samsung is opening its own retail stores. Rich DeMuro checks out one of the first locations in today's tech smart.
Samsung is opening its own retail stores
-
Gymboree begins winding down operations after 2nd bankruptcy
-
‘Challenging retail environment:’ Shopko files for bankruptcy, will close additional 38 stores
-
Payless plans to close during its 2nd bankruptcy, costing 16,000 workers their jobs
-
Payless ShoeSource to close all of its remaining US stores
-
IKEA to lay off 7,500 employees
-
-
Sears is leaving Minnesota, closing another door on its history
-
Walmart will pay bonuses for good attendance
-
Best moments in Tech Smart 2018
-
Bigger paychecks and cheap gas drive best holiday shopping season in 6 years
-
How to voice activate your holiday lights with Google, Alexa or Siri
-
-
Discount retail store: Forman Mills recently opened 1st location in Wisconsin
-
June Smart Oven uses artificial intelligence to recognize the food you put inside
-
Toys ‘R’ Us gets new life as Tru Kids Brands after more than 700 US stores closed last spring