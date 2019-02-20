× Standard overnight parking regulations resume in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works concluded its overnight snow removal operation Wednesday, Feb. 20. The alternate side parking required during a declared snow operation has been suspended.

Standard overnight parking regulations are now in effect. If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers may resume parking on both sides of the street.

City residents are reminded that posted street signs take precedence in all areas of the city. Please read the street signs BEFORE YOU PARK. Residents can also check for parking regulations at milwaukee.gov/parking or call 414-286-CITY (-2489).

Remember that a valid overnight parking permit is required for any vehicle to park overnight on a City street.

For information on parking permits, regulations and downloading the MKE Park app, go to milwaukee.gov/parking.