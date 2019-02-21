$25,000 cash bond set for Terron Clayborn, charged in hit-and-run death of DPW worker

MILWAUKEE — Cash bond was set at $25,000 for Terron Clayborn in Milwaukee County intake court on Thursday morning, Feb. 21.

Clayborn is charged in the death of Bryan Rodriguez, a City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee killed on the job near 17th and Vine on Feb. 8. The charges include one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine, when a vehicle slammed into him and the back of the DPW truck — with Clayborn behind the wheel of that vehicle. Court documents showed Clayborn and a woman with him then fled the scene.

Clayborn is set to be back in court on Feb. 29 for a preliminary hearing.