CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival to offer Hispanic films, cultural food this April

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres and Advocate Aurora Health offered up an exclusive first look at the 2019 CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival is set to be held at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek from Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 14. The four-day festival will offer Hispanic films, cultural food and beverages, and a variety of other special events/activities.

Officials say 50 percent of the proceeds from this festival will go to support local health and education efforts within the Hispanic community.

“Together, we have raised more than $40,000 for our partners,” said Rolando Rodriguez, Chairman, President and CEO of Marcus Theatres. Rodriguez said those partners include Advocate Aurora Health, the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University.

