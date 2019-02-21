Marcedes Craigs sentenced to 14 years in prison for crash that killed retired MPS teacher, artist

MILWAUKEE — Marcedes Craigs of Milwaukee pleaded guilty last month to three criminal charges in connection with a crash that killed an 85-year-old retired Milwaukee Public Schools teacher and artist last June. On Thursday, the Milwaukee man was sentenced to 14 years in prison and another 10 years of extended supervision for the crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Craigs was driving a black Audi in the area of 104th and North Avenue on June 1, 2018. An officer noticed Craigs accelerated in the parking lane as he passed the officer’s squad car. The Audi “accelerated significantly and swerved to the left to avoid parked cars.” The officer initiated a traffic stop — by activating his lights and siren. Craigs pulled over around 90th and North Avenue.

When the officer approached the Audi, the complaint indicates the car “accelerated and fled eastbound on W. North Avenue.” The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The complaint says when the officer got back into his squad, he noticed the Audi drive through a red traffic signal — and he terminated the pursuit of the car.

A few moments later, the officer approached the intersection of 82nd and North — where there had been a multi-vehicle wreck which involved the Audi and two other vehicles. Craigs was apparently lying in the street in front of the Audi. He was “yelling that he was in pain and needed help.” The complaint says an officer observed Craigs had injuries to his right forearm and leg.

85-year-old Patricia Graham was pinned inside the red minivan that had been struck. She later died from her injuries.