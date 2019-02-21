Police: 78-year-old man arrested in Florida in 1979 Muskego homicide

MUSKEGO — Muskego police confirmed Thursday, Feb. 21 the arrest of a 78-year-old man in Fort Myers, Florida — a suspect in a cold case murder from 1979.

According to police, detectives from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit met with detectives from the Muskego Police Department in Feb. 19 on this case.

It was learned that the suspect was residing on Summerlin Road in Fort Myers, Florida. Police and Florida deputies and Florida homicide detectives arrested John Bayerl without incident.

He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning, Feb. 20 — and was being held without bond. He waived extradition and was set to return to Wisconsin.

Online court records show John Bayerl faces one felony count of first degree murder, filed on Feb. 15 out of Waukesha County. He had an initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The victim in this case, Dona Mae Bourgeois Bayerl, was reported missing by her husband on May 9, 1979. Police said she’s been missing since May 6 of that year. Police said she was last seen at her home in Muskego, and according to her husband, she left after a quarrel — driving off in the family car. When the children woke up the next morning, she was gone.

Police believed she did not leave of her own free will. An investigation revealed blood in the garage, determined to be Bayerl’s. A circumstantial case was developed against a suspect, but no charges were issued, because of lack of evidence. Dona Bayerl was declared legally dead in 1986.