Prison sentences range from 3 to 6 years for young men charged in rash of dealership burglaries

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Four of six young men charged in connection with a rash of burglaries at car dealerships in Milwaukee County and Waukesha County have been sentenced to prison.

Tybress Cannon, 19, on Jan. 9, 2019 pleaded no contest to one count of burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime. Five other charges were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

In court on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 Cannon was sentenced to serve three years in prison and three years extended supervision, with 26 days credit for time served.

Joshua Brown, 20, on Dec. 19, 2018 pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime. Two other charges were dismissed.

Brown was then sentenced to serve five years in prison and five years extended supervision.

Jerrion Jackson, 19, on Jan. 19, 2018 pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime. Five other charges were dismissed.

On March 15, 2018, Jackson was sentenced to serve three years in prison and three years extended supervision on each count, with credit for 160 days time served. The sentences are to be served consecutively, so Jackson was ordered to spend a total of six years in prison and six years extended supervision.

Antonio Price, 20, on Oct. 15, 2018 pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime. Five other charges were dismissed.

On Feb. 14, 2019, Price was sentenced to serve three years in prison and three years extended supervision.

Demetrius Parks, 19, faces one count of burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime and one count of theft of movable property, greater than $1,000, as party to a crime. Online court records show a bench warrant was issued for Parks in August of 2018, and he failed to appear in court in October of 2018.

Javeon Smith, 18, faces five charges — two counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime, two counts of theft of movable property, greater than $10,000, as party to a crime and one count of criminal damage to property, greater than $2,500, as party to a crime. Online court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest in October of 2017.

The co-defendants were ordered to pay thousands in restitution to the following:

Schlossman’s Dodge City

Acura of Brookfield

Motors Insurance Company

West Bend Insurance

These six young men were charged in Waukesha County in October of 2017 in connection with burglaries at the Schlossman’s Dodge City in Brookfield and Acura of Brookfield. At least five of them were also charged in Milwaukee County.

Prosecutors said two of them, Tybress Cannon and Antonio Price were involved in a break-in at the Van Horn dealership at 30th and Loomis on June 25, 2017 the Russ Darrow dealership at 93rd and Brown Deer on July 3, 2017 and Braeger Ford on S. 27th Street on July 5, 2017.

Some of the stolen cars were involved in crashes, and there was a hit-and-run on Aug. 18, 2017.

Prosecutors said there was also a break-in at Hansen Brothers on N. 76th on Sept. 21, 2017 and a crash at 27th and Chambers on Oct. 7, 2017 linked to a vehicle taken from a Town of Brookfield dealership.

The arrests and charges brought some hope to victims — with a large group off the streets.

“The total number of kids involved, according to what we’ve been advised, is not a huge number of people. Might be 15, 20 kids and then maybe another 15, 20 that are peripherally involved,” an ADAMM (Automotive Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee) representative said.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan said the arrests were a start, but definitely not the end of this problem.

“I’m glad they were arrested, certainly. Now the real question is, what happens to them, because the police oftentimes are re-arresting individuals on a consistent basis for similar crimes,” Donovan said.

Prosecutors said the burglars would smash glass windows at the dealerships, find key fobs and then take vehicles.

Schlossman’s Dodge City crime on Sept. 26, 2017

Police came across a suspicious vehicle parked in the median on Capitol near Brookfield Road. The Jeep was determined to have been stolen from the nearby Schlossman’s Dodge City. A Subaru key fob — stolen from the Schlossman’s dealership was found inside.

At the dealership, investigators found shattered glass, and determined a burglary had occurred.

Surveillance video showed an SUV enter the lot around 3:30 a.m. and minutes later, three black males entered the dealership after throwing a rock through the glass door. Two other suspects were later caught on camera entering the dealership’s showroom floor. An “unknown amount” of keys were stolen from the dealership, and the suspects stole three vehicles from the dealership.

Just before 5 a.m., a pursuit ensued. Brookfield police chased a black Nissan Murano stolen out of Franklin around 2 a.m. It was recovered when officers used GPS to track it. Tybress Cannon was arrested in the vehicle around 7 a.m.

A second vehicle, a 2017 Jeep, was recovered that afternoon — near MLK and Wright in Milwaukee.

Investigators were also able to determine a 2018 Jeep had also been stolen from the Schlossman’s dealership’s parking lot — for a total of four vehicles.

Prosecutors said Cannon was charged with misdemeanors on Sept. 30, 2017 and released on a $2,500 signature bond. Cannon was interviewed by investigators. The complaint says he said he was picked up on Sept. 26, 2017 and there were several other people in the vehicle. They drove to Schlossman’s, and he admitted to throwing rocks at the glass at the Schlossman’s dealership. He said “he was told to search for key fobs,” and said one of the suspects got away with “two arms full of key fobs.” He admitted to driving a black Jeep off the lot. He said two others were in that vehicle and eventually, one took over driving. He said at some point, they were pursued by police, and after spike strips were deployed, they had to stop at a gas station to refill the tires.

Crime at Hall Mazda on Oct. 4, 2017

Prosecutors said an officer patrolling Hall Mazda on Bluemound near Janacek when the officer observed two vehicles that appeared to be drag racing. The officer couldn’t catch up with them. One would later crash in Wauwatosa.

Crime at Acura of Brookfield on Oct. 4, 2017

That officer from the Hall Mazda incident was then called out to Acura of Brookfield for a report of a disabled vehicle. A minivan was found in front of the dealership, running with the doors open.

As the investigation continued, police learned of two “high flying vehicles” east on Capitol Drive. It was determined they’d been stolen from Acura of Brookfield. Another vehicle was found on the west side of the dealership — running with the doors open. Police learned the glass showroom doors had been shattered, along with a large plate glass window. Inside, several offices had been disturbed. A concrete projectile damaged a vehicle sitting on the showroom. Multiple vehicles were stolen from this dealership.

According to the complaint, one of two vehicles involved in a pursuit was determined to be stolen from the Acura dealership. It was located in Wauwatosa — abandoned on a curb. Three key fobs, two from the Acura dealership, were found inside.

On Oct. 6, 2017, Glendale police pursued a stolen Acura that ended in a crash involving a school bus. Demetrius Parks, Jerrion Jackson and Javeon Smith were arrested.

On Oct. 7, 2017, a pursuit involving the Milwaukee Police Department ensued, and the pursuit ended in a crash. Cannon and Antonio Price were arrested in a vehicle allegedly stolen from the Acura dealership.

Price was interviewed, and according to the complaint, he said he was with Cannon, and they were picked up by Joshua Brown. He said he, Brown, Cannon, Smith and Jackson went to the Acura dealership in a van. He said Cannon threw a rock through the glass door. Price said he stayed in the van while Smith, Brown and Jackson entered the dealership in search of keys.

According to the complaint, Price said at one point, Brown, driving the van through the Acura parking lot, thought Cannon, in a stolen Acura, was the police, so he rammed the Acura with the van and drove over the curb, taking off on Bluemound. He realized Cannon was inside the Acura and abandoned the van on Bluemound, returning to take a different car.

Price said five vehicles were taken from the Acura dealership. Price also admitted to being involved in the incident at Schlossman’s.

The complaint indicates one of the suspects, Jackson, was out on signature bond in two separate cases, ordered to commit no further crimes.