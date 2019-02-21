Several injured following crash involving school bus near 76th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — Several people are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon, Feb. 21. It happened near 76th and Villard shortly before 3 p.m.
According to police, three vehicles — including the bus — were involved in the crash.
Officials say there were children on the bus but they are all OK.
Several other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses say people in one of the other vehicles ran away from the crash.
Six citations were issued.
