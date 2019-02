× Taco Bell opens ‘slide-thru’ window at ski resort

CANADA — Taco Bell is taking to the slopes to help celebrate the return of its “Crunchwrap Supreme.”

The chain is opening the world’s first slide-thru to-go window at the Horseshoe Ski Resort in Canada.

All you have to do is place your order at the top of the hill, slide down and pick up your food at the bottom.

However, the take-out window will only be open for one day on March 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.